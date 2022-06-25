Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Position Lifted by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,549 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 14.6% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Divergent Planning LLC owned about 2.71% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $22,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,920,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 977,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 455,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $53.39.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.