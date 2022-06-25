Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Announces Earnings Results

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Jerash Holdings (US) updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ JRSH opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

JRSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.