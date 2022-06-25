Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Jerash Holdings (US) updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.68. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

