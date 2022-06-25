Jetcoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $42,458.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (JET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $108,183.24 and $42,458.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

