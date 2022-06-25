John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Stock Position Increased by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,156,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,872,000 after purchasing an additional 395,632 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,577,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119,507 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,315,000 after buying an additional 83,114 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 947,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after buying an additional 55,983 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 947,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $56.82.

