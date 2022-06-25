Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Shares of JNJ opened at $182.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $479.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 586,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,366 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

