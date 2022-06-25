Johnson Rice Begins Coverage on ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC)

Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

PFHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.50 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ProFrac from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ProFrac has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Get ProFrac alerts:

NASDAQ PFHC opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ProFrac has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $23.62.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.