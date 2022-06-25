JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,590

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,640 ($32.34) to GBX 2,590 ($31.72) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BHP. HSBC began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.95) to GBX 2,300 ($28.17) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,717.62.

BHP stock opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $80.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,260,000 after purchasing an additional 371,203 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 136.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

