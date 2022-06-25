JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Drive Shack (LON:DS) Price Target to GBX 500

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 594 ($7.28) to GBX 500 ($6.12) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 496.71 ($6.08).

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

