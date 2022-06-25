JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.