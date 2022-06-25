JulSwap Price Up 33.1% Over Last 7 Days (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 25th. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar. JulSwap has a market cap of $2.01 million and $461,038.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

