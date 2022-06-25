Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.73

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and traded as high as $7.76. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 692 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, precision machinery and robot, ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.