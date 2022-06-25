KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:KB opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.81. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.76.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter.

KB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.