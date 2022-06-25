Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,831. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 142,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,586,000 after purchasing an additional 875,904 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

