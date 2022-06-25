King DAG (KDAG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $917,196.00

King DAG (KDAG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, King DAG has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. King DAG has a market capitalization of $9.85 million and $917,196.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000849 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

King DAG Coin Profile

KDAG is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

