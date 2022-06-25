KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Trading Down 0.8%

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $27.83. 596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 10,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHYB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000.

