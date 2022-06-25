KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $16.29. Approximately 39,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 42,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 39,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 1,020.9% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 110,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 100,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 1,394.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 408,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 381,422 shares in the last quarter.

