Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by MKM Partners from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

KR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kroger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. Kroger has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

In other news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Kroger by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

