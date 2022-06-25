KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $55.10

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €55.10 ($58.00) and last traded at €56.10 ($59.05), with a volume of 6709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €57.70 ($60.74).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($68.42) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €66.56.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.