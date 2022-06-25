Lanceria 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7,690.00 (LANC)

Lanceria (LANC) traded up 44.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lanceria has traded up 57.1% against the dollar. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $7,690.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00130399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00074200 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014106 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lanceria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

