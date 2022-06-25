Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LEN. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average of $88.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Lennar by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Lennar by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,930,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

