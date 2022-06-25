Lethean Trading 32.5% Lower This Week (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $170,188.98 and approximately $39.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,386.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,224.96 or 0.05727810 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00027579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00277549 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.01 or 0.00589197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00077049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00536965 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

