LHT Price Up 3.6% This Week (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LHT has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $59,753.51 and $3.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007819 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000962 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000058 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000208 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.