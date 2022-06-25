Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $133.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $141.00.

LSI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.20.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of LSI stock opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Life Storage by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.