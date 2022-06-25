Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

Lifetime Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $261.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $182.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LCUT. StockNews.com downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Lifetime Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

