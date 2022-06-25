Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $99.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LNC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

LNC opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.91.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

