Lobstex (LOBS) Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $703,066.56 and $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

