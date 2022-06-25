Loop Capital Begins Coverage on MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF)

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MediaTek from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS MDTKF opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. MediaTek has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

MediaTek Inc researches, develops, produces, and markets integrated circuits (ICs) worldwide. It provides multimedia, computer peripherals oriented, consumer-oriented, and other application ICs. The company offers products for smartphones, such as MediaTek Helio chipsets; octa-core and quad-core system-on-chips (SoC); 32-bit chipsets; and SOCs for Google Mobile Service Express.

