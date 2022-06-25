Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Trimmed by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

NYSE:LOW opened at $182.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $116.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

