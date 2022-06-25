Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Upgraded to Hold by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $300.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $423.88.

Shares of LULU traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,977. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

