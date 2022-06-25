Macquarie Downgrades Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) to Neutral

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $27.98 on Thursday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $224,970.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

