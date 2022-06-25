Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Shares Down 2.5%

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

