Majorel Group Luxembourg (LON:0AAP) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Majorel Group Luxembourg (LON:0AAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

0AAP stock opened at GBX 28.55 ($0.35) on Tuesday. Majorel Group Luxembourg has a 12-month low of GBX 24 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 30.55 ($0.37).

Majorel Group Luxembourg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Majorel Group Luxembourg SA designs, builds, and delivers customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands worldwide. It offers customer interaction services, such as customer services, sales and marketing, loyalty and retention, and tech support; business process services, including content services, trust and safety, and vertical business process outsourcing services; and tech and expert services comprising digital consumer engagement, CX consulting, start-ups, and vertical digital solutions.

