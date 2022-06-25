Majorel Group Luxembourg (LON:0AAP) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Majorel Group Luxembourg (LON:0AAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
0AAP stock opened at GBX 28.55 ($0.35) on Tuesday. Majorel Group Luxembourg has a 12-month low of GBX 24 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 30.55 ($0.37).
Majorel Group Luxembourg Company Profile (Get Rating)
