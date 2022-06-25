Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.50 Per Share

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Manolete Partners’s previous dividend of $0.39. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MANO stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 300 ($3.67). The stock had a trading volume of 35,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,390. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 282.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 260.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.54. Manolete Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 335.60 ($4.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £131.24 million and a PE ratio of 49.18.

Get Manolete Partners alerts:

About Manolete Partners (Get Rating)

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.