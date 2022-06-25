Manolete Partners Plc (MANO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Manolete Partners’s previous dividend of $0.39. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON MANO traded up GBX 15 ($0.18) on Friday, reaching GBX 300 ($3.67). The stock had a trading volume of 35,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,390. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 282.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 260.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.54. Manolete Partners has a 1 year low of GBX 190 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 335.60 ($4.11). The company has a market capitalization of £131.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18.
