Manolete Partners Plc (MANO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Manolete Partners’s previous dividend of $0.39. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON MANO traded up GBX 15 ($0.18) on Friday, reaching GBX 300 ($3.67). The stock had a trading volume of 35,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,390. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 282.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 260.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.54. Manolete Partners has a 1 year low of GBX 190 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 335.60 ($4.11). The company has a market capitalization of £131.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18.

Manolete Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

