Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Trading Down 5.6%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPFRF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mapfre from €1.60 ($1.68) to €1.78 ($1.87) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mapfre from €1.74 ($1.83) to €1.73 ($1.82) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

