MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $44.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $84.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HZO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.60.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.70.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.67. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax in the first quarter worth $12,296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 208,545 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,421,000 after acquiring an additional 169,288 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,370,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 4.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,005,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,740,000 after acquiring an additional 89,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax (Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.