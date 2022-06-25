Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) Shares Up 2.5%

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.18. 12,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 799,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20.
Maris-Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTEK)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maris-Tech (MTEK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Maris-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.