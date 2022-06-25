Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) Shares Up 2.5%

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.18. 12,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 799,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Get Maris-Tech alerts:

Maris-Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTEK)

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maris-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.