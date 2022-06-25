MediShares Hits One Day Volume of $2,087.00 (MDS)

MediShares (MDS) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. MediShares has a market capitalization of $315,362.24 and approximately $2,087.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MediShares has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MediShares

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

