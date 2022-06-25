Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. Methanex has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $56.79. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.26.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 64.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.