MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTG. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $16.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

