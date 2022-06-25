Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.24-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.94 billion-$52.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.87 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $267.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.83 and its 200 day moving average is $293.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $353.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

