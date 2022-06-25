Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $741.17

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 741.17 ($9.08) and traded as low as GBX 693 ($8.49). Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 699 ($8.56), with a volume of 50,889 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £464.84 million and a P/E ratio of 5.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 739.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 777.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In related news, insider Diana Dyer Bartlett acquired 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 733 ($8.98) per share, with a total value of £19,908.28 ($24,385.45). Also, insider Alan Scott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 796 ($9.75), for a total value of £199,000 ($243,753.06).

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

