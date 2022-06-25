MiL.k Hits Market Capitalization of $30.91 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $30.91 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00127933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00073855 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014254 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

