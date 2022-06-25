Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) shot up 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.95. 175,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 141,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Milestone Scientific from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Milestone Scientific ( NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 79.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neal I. Goldman purchased 54,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $48,817.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,139,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,486.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 88,362 shares of company stock worth $76,329 and have sold 45,252 shares worth $59,483. Corporate insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLSS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth $86,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 141.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 116,045 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

