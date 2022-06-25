Mina (MINA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $32.79 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00003213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $382.38 million and $32.79 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00071736 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 559,746,172 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

