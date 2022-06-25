Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 62 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.5% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.4% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $828,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.5% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $544.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $574.11. The stock has a market cap of $213.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $491.18 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.