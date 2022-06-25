Minot Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $170.09 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.33.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

