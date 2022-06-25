Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $575,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,770 shares of company stock worth $8,999,332. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $504.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $464.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $101.05 billion, a PE ratio of 458.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.