Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $419.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.59. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

